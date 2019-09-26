Malaysian Armed Forces classifies Major Zahir’s death as training accident

Mohd Zahir died after being shot during a demonstration in conjunction with the launch of the 5th Infantry Division and the 13th Infantry Brigade. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) today said that the death of Major Mohd Zahir Armaya — who was killed during a demonstration at Lok Kawi Camp in Sabah on September 4 — has been classified as a training accident.

In a statement today, the MAF said the decision was made by the department’s investigation board based on its findings following an internal inquiry.

“The investigation board also found that the equipment used during the training was in good condition.

“TDM will take appropriate disciplinary action against individuals involved in the training accident, and standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be revised if needed,” the statement said, using the Malay initials of the MAF.

The MAF said Mohd Zahir will receive a posthumous promotion to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel by the 578th Army Armed Forces Council which is subject to the approval of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“Mohd Zahir’s family welfare will also be given due attention and the department will ensure they receive all appropriate assistance and benefits,” the MAF said.

Mohd Zahir, 36, a commando of the 11th Special Forces Regiment, died after being shot during a demonstration in conjunction with the launch of the 5th Infantry Division and the 13th Infantry Brigade.