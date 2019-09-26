AR Badul wants inquest into army major son’s death after Armed Forces classify case as training accident

Mohd Zahir, 36, a commando of the 11th Special Forces Regiment, died after being shot during a demonstration in conjunction with the launch of the 5th Infantry Division and the 13th Infantry Brigade. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — Veteran Malaysian actor AR Badul asked for an inquest to be held after the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) today said that the death of his son Major Mohd Zahir Armaya — who was killed during a demonstration at Lok Kawi Camp in Sabah on September 4 — has been classified as a training accident.

Malay daily Harian Metro reported AR Badul — whose real name is Armaya Aman Ramli — as saying the explanation given by the MAF earlier today was too short and not thorough enough.

“I am Mohd Zahir’s father, and of course, I want a more detailed explanation from them directly and not the media.

“The authorities have my phone number and they can call and explain to me what led to my son’s death. No one did that and I’m really disappointed.

“If possible, I want an inquest to be held, just like in the case of Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim,” he told Harian Metro.

Muhammad Adib was a firefighter who died from injuries sustained during a riot at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Subang Jaya last year.

AR Badul said he wants to know what really transpired and the chronology of events leading to his son’s death.

“I want to know what efforts were made to save my son after he was shot,” he told reporters after a Tahlil prayer for his son in Shah Alam today.

He added that so far, the authorities have not offered an explanation as to whether the bulletproof vest that his son was wearing at the time of his death met safety standards.

“A lot of people have called me to fight for my son, but I don’t want to make the situation worse. Not only me and my family but all Malaysians have been following the case and we all have a right to know what actually happened,” he said.

In a statement this morning, the MAF said the decision to classify the case as training death was made by the department’s investigation board based on its findings following an internal inquiry.

The investigation board also found that the equipment used during the training was in good condition.

The MAF said it will take appropriate disciplinary action against individuals involved in the training accident, and standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be revised if needed.

Mohd Zahir, 36, a commando of the 11th Special Forces Regiment, died after being shot during a demonstration in conjunction with the launch of the 5th Infantry Division and the 13th Infantry Brigade.