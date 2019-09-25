PKR members lodge reports on ‘dangerous’ FB postings over Penang murder case

PKR Bayan Baru Deputy Chief Azrizal Tahir said there are several postings on Facebook that supported the suspect’s actions in slashing his colleagues and killing one of them. — Reuters pic

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 25 — Four PKR members and two individuals today lodged police reports against postings on social media that had put a racial slant on a murder in a Penang factory on Monday.

PKR Bayan Baru Deputy Chief Azrizal Tahir said there are several postings on Facebook that supported the suspect’s actions in slashing his colleagues and killing one of them.

“Some of these postings claimed the suspect had slashed his colleague to death because the woman had allegedly insulted his religion but we believe these are very dangerous allegations,” he said.

Azrizal said murder, no matter the motive, is wrong and supporting what the suspect did is dangerous and could encourage others to do the same.

“No matter the reason, it is wrong to slash another person to death, we don’t want others to read these posts and think it is right to kill another person over religious discord or any disagreements,” he said.

He added that the 25-year-old suspect, who was eventually shot dead by police at the scene of the incident, was also portrayed as a “hero” for slashing his colleague to death.

He urged the police to investigate those behind such incendiary posts and take action to stop them from spreading it.

Azrizal and the five others lodged police reports against the social media postings at about 4pm today.

On Monday, a 25-year-old man rushed into the warehouse of a factory where he worked and attacked his colleague, a 48-year-old woman, with a parang.

When the factory’s safety director tried to intervene, he slashed the man too.

He was eventually shot dead by the police when he tried to attack them with parangs.

The 48-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries later that evening while the safety director was reportedly warded at a private hospital in a stable condition.

The police have warned the public not to speculate about the case and are still investigating the motives behind the attack.