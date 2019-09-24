Miti: Malaysia will continue to impose anti-dumping duties on FCB from Thailand

The Royal Malaysia Customs’ headquarters in Putrajaya December 6, 2018. The department will enforce the collection of anti-dumping duties and this measure will be effective for five years, beginning today. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 ― The government will continue to impose anti-dumping duties on imports of fibre reinforced cement flat and pattern sheets (FCB) from producers/exporters from Thailand, said the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti).

It said this included Shera Public Company Ltd (19.74 per cent), The Siam Fibre-Cement Co Ltd (9.15 per cent), and Conwood Co Ltd (nil), while others (31.14 per cent).

In a statement today, the ministry said the decision was made following the completion of detailed investigation on producers and importers in Malaysia, as well as producers/exporters from Thailand in accordance with the Countervailing and Anti-dumping Duties Act, 1993.

“The Royal Malaysia Customs Department will enforce the collection of anti-dumping duties and this measure will be effective for five years, beginning Sept 24, 2019 (today).

“With the continuation of the imposition of anti-dumping duties on imports of FCB from Thailand, it is expected that the issue of unfair trade practices would be addressed,” said Miti.

According to Miti, the investigation was based on the petition filed by Hume Cemboard Industries Sdn Bhd (HCI) on behalf of the domestic industry producing FCB.

The domestic industry alleged that the imports of FCB from Thailand were being brought into Malaysia at a price lower than the selling price in their domestic market and this continues to cause material injury to the domestic industry producing the like product despite the anti-dumping measure imposed. ― Bernama