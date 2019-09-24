Haze: API reading throughout the country continues to improve at 7am

In Johan Setia, the API reading showed a lower figure at 168 within the unhealthy range. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 ― The Air Pollutant Index (API) reading throughout the country improved at 7 this morning compared with 12 midnight last night although the reading in most parts of the country remained within the unhealthy category.

The API issued by the Department of Environment via the APIMS website also showed that all areas in Sarawak had improved air quality during the period with the API reading within the moderate range.

In Johan Setia, Klang which recorded very unhealthy reading (203) at 3pm yesterday, showed a lower figure at 168 within the unhealthy range. The haze also remained unchanged in Kuching and Samarahan within the moderate range with the API reading in the range of 70-80 since yesterday.

Also, the Education Ministry in a statement yesterday said all schools are reopened as usual today and any change or latest information would be announced from time to time.

The API reading of between 0 and 50 is categorised as good, 51 up to 100 (moderate), 101 up to 200 (unhealthy), 201 up to 300 (very unhealthy) while 300 and above is categorised as dangerous.

