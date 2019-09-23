IRDA: Smart City Framework a big step to realise smart nation vision

Datuk Ismail Ibrahim says IRDA, which is responsible for the direction, policies and strategies in relation to development within Iskandar Malaysia, is ecstatic to see the national-level framework becoming a reality and reinforcing its established framework. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 ― The launch of the Malaysia Smart City Framework by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today is another big step towards realising the smart nation agenda.

Iskandar Regional Development Authority (IRDA) chief executive Datuk Ismail Ibrahim said IRDA, which is responsible for the direction, policies and strategies in relation to development within Iskandar Malaysia, is ecstatic to see the national-level framework becoming a reality and reinforcing its established framework.

“Seven years ago, Iskandar Malaysia took the first, bold step towards becoming a smart city and launched its own smart city framework called Smart City Iskandar Malaysia (SCIM).

“Iskandar Malaysia is also a member of the Malaysia Smart City Alliance (MSCA) and the ASEAN Smart City Network,” he said in a statement today.

Iskandar Malaysia’s smart city effort is also globally recognised as the region partners with the likes of the United Nations, United Kingdom's Foreign & Commonwealth Office, Hewlett Packard, and Society D’Amanagement.

Since the Smart City Iskandar Malaysia framework was endorsed, several projects have been completed such as the Iskandar Malaysia Non-Motorised Transport, Iskandar Malaysia Healthcare Integrated Hub, and state-driven wireless initiative in Iskandar Malaysia.

Other projects were the Sungai Segget River Revitalisation, Integrated Operations Centre for Smart Services, SCIM Guidelines for Recognition Programme, Media and Game Innovation Centre of Excellence, and Electric Vehicel Car and Charging Stations.

Moving forward, Ismail said the region’s smart city agenda will be kept busy with projects such as the Iskandar Malaysia Urban Observatory, Smart City Action Plan for Local Authorities in Iskandar Malaysia, Mobility Management System, Iskandar Malaysia Bus Rapid Transit, and Global District Energy.

“Chosen as a pilot smart city, we continue to welcome exciting ideas, technologies, innovations and partnerships from many different parties,” he added.

The framework was launched at the two-day Cities 4.0 Conference beginning today. ― Bernama