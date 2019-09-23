Haze: API readings drop in Kuching, Samarahan

The Sarawak State Legislative Assembly is seen in Kuching September 19, 2019. API readings in Kuching and Samarahan have dropped as at 11pm. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 ― The Air Pollutant Index readings in Kuching and Samarahan, Sarawak have dropped to the moderate level of 91 and 95 respectively as at 11pm.

According to the Malaysian Air Pollutant Index Management System (APIMS), the air quality in the two areas was at unhealthy level (103 and 111 respectively) as at 7pm.

Meanwhile, the API in Johan Setia, Klang still at the unhealthy level of 223 compared to 221 at 10pm.

Other areas experiencing unhealthy API reading were Tasek Ipoh (177), Shah Alam (167), Putrajaya (166), Kuala Selangor (178) and Nilai, Negri Sembilan (174).

The API reading in Seri Aman, Sarawak had increased to 162 from 152 at 10pm while Kluang, Johor also increased to 106 from 98 at 7pm.

An API between zero and 50 indicates good air quality; 51 and 100, moderate; 101 and 200, unhealthy; 201 and 300, very unhealthy and 300 and above, hazardous.

For the latest information on the haze and related matters, refer to the Bernama portal at www.bernama.com. ― Bernama