Former MACC chief Ahmad Said Hamdan laid to rest in Kota Damansara

PETALING JAYA, Sept 23 — Former Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Datuk Seri Ahmad Said Hamdan, 67, was laid to rest at the Islamic Cemetery in Section Nine, Kota Damansara today at 11.40am.

His daughter (second child) Nurul Sabila Ahmad Said, when met, said her father passed away at his house in Rawang last night at 11.06pm.

“He had a minor heart problem and was treated at the National Heart Institute from April. He was discharged on September 17 and I brought him to my house.

“However, since yesterday evening he was suffering from breathing difficulties and we managed to gather the whole family to meet ayah,” she told reporters after the funeral here today.

Ahmad Said, who left behind six children and 12 grandchildren, was the MACC chief commissioner from May 14, 2007 to December 31, 2009 before being replaced by Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed.

Meanwhile, MACC chief Latheefa Koya today expressed condolences on behalf of her staff at his demise.

Former MACC chief Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed and Parti Keadilan Rakyat president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim also paid their last respects to the late Ahmad Said, Nurul Sabila added. — Bernama