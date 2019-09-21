Haze situation improves, no areas with hazardous, very unhealthy air quality recorded as at 8am

As at 8am, 18 areas in Sarawak recorded API readings in the unhealthy category, namely Sri Aman (170), Kuching (179), Samarahan (153), Sarikei (136), Sibu (127), Mukah (109), Bintulu (105), and Samalaju (103). — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 ― The overall air quality in the country has improved with the majority of the stations recorded a drop in their Air Pollutant Index (API) readings, leaving none in the hazardous and very unhealthy categories.

As at 8am, 18 areas in Sarawak recorded API readings in the unhealthy category, namely Sri Aman (170), Kuching (179), Samarahan (153), Sarikei (136), Sibu (127), Mukah (109), Bintulu (105), and Samalaju (103).

Yesterday, Sri Aman recorded the API reading of over 400, which was in the hazardous category.

According to Malaysia Air Pollutant Index Management System (APIMS), three areas in Selangor with unhealthy air quality were Shah Alam (108), Johan Setia (144), and Banting (119); as well as Nilai (139) and Seremban (117) in Negri Sembilan.

Other areas with unhealthy air quality were Batu Muda (133) and Cheras (142) in Kuala Lumpur, as well as Putrajaya (141).

An API between zero and 50 indicates good air quality; 51 and 100, moderate; 101 and 200, unhealthy; 201 and 300, very unhealthy and 301 and above, hazardous.

