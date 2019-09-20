Minister: 1,700 metric tonnes of food donated to Food Bank Malaysia

Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail is briefed by Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail during the launch of UniMAP Food Bank Siswa programme in Arau September 20, 2019. — Bernama pic

ARAU, Sept 20 — Over 1,700 metric tonnes of food have been donated by the public to the Food Bank Malaysia programme since its introduction in August last year, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

A total of 311,189 (B40) low-income household members have benefited from the programme, he said.

He said the programme would resume to alleviate the burden of B40 income families as well as for the management of food waste in Malaysia, to achieve zero waste as practiced by over 65 countries including Japan, South Korea and Indonesia.

“Following the National Action Council on the Cost of Living (NACCOL) meeting on February 15, 2019, the government has decided to extend the KPDNHEP programme to 20 higher learning institutions.

“Universiti Perlis Malaysia (UniMAP) is the 16th public university to run the Food Bank Siswa programme which will benefit 150 students who have been identified by the university,” he said when met by reporters after the launch of UniMAP Food Bank Siswa programme here, today.

The ceremony was officiated by the Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail.

Also present was the Raja Puan Muda of Perlis Tuanku Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil.

Saifuddin added that the Food Bank Siswa programme would also be introduced to polytechnics, Institute of Teacher Education (IPG) and private higher education institutions nationwide starting next year.

Under the Food Bank Siswa programme those eligible will have access to dry food provision which have been set aside in a pantry or enjoy donation of cooked food via the central kitchen.

As at July 2019, 4,820 poor students in public universities nationwide have benefited from the programme. — Bernama