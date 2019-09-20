CM: Only two out of nine water treatment plants in Melaka affected by low water levels

People fish in the middle of Jus Dam in Melaka September 17, 2019 due to the low water level. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Sept 20 — Only two out of nine water treatment plants (WTP) in the state were affected by the low water levels namely Bertam WTP and Bukit Sebukor WTP, according to Chief Minister Adly Zahari.

He said the water production capacity at the Bertam WTP was reduced by 21 per cent and currently its daily production capacity of raw water and treated water was only 188,415 cubic meters and 143,901 cubic meters respectively.

Meanwhile, he said, in Bukit Sebukor WTP, the water production capacity was affected by 50 per cent to only 44,965 cubic meters of raw water and 34,217 cubic meters of treated water per day.

“The hot and dry weather, as well as low average rainfall in Melaka, led to reduced river water level and subsequently some WTPs had to reduce its treated water supply,” he said in a statement here today.

He also explained that the water production capacity in seven other WTPs had not been affected and the Syarikat Air Melaka Berhad (SAMB) had been working to stabilise the water production at the affected water plants.

Yesterday, Adly was reported to have said that the Jasin’s Jus Dam level was at 6,470 million litres, while Durian Tunggal Dam in Alor Gajah was at 6,470 million litres and Asahan Dam in Jasin was at 215 million litres. The full capacity of the dams was 45,000 million, 32,600 million and 700 million litres respectively.

He explained that the water levels in those three dams also showed a downward trend due to low rainfall in the catchment area.

He said the state government had obtained approval from the Johor government to pump 220 million litres of water daily from the Sungai Muar to the Durian Tunggal Dam to meet the water needs in this state.

“Other measures taken include water pumping from the Jus Dam to the Durian Tunggal Dam as well as water pumping from alternative pools to the Sungai Melaka,” he said. — Bernama