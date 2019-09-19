Perak JPJ: 740 bids received so far for ‘ALL’ vehicle plate numbers

The ‘ALL 1’ registration number is expected to record the highest bid. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

IPOH, Sept 19 — A total of 740 people have put in their bids for the vehicle registration number series ‘ALL’, which opened at 4.30pm today.

Perak Road Transport Department (RTD) director Severinus Tukah said the first day of bidding saw the collection of bids through its new online system, JPJeBid, nearly reaching its overall target of RM 1 million.

“The total collection involving 3,142 transactions surpassed the RM900,000 mark this afternoon,” he said when contacted by Bernama here.

He said the ‘ALL 1’ registration number is expected to record the highest bid and members of the public can put in their bids up to 11.59pm on September 23. The results will be announced on September 24.

The system can be accessed through the JPJebid application or through RTD portal. — Bernama