MP: Govt’s involvement needed to help private parties develop tourism products

Jeli MP Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed says Kelantan is lacking in tourism products to attract tourists, especially foreigners. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

JELI, Sept 18 ― The government's involvement in the efforts of the private sector to develop tourism areas, is important, especially in Kelantan, Jeli Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

He said the state is lacking in tourism products to attract tourists, especially foreigners.

“Sometimes, I will ask the tourists I met at the airport, where they were going, and they will always say Pulau Perhentian (Terengganu). So, it is very important for tourism products to be commercialised in this state.

“The best model for this state is a product initiated by a private company, with involvement of the government to help develop other infrastructure such as roads and others,” he told reporters after visiting tourism product, Lalang's Lata Keding, Bukit Kudung here today.

Lalang's Lata Keding is an eco-tourism product that was developed by a private entity and has high potential to be commercialised, Mustapa said.

“I hope the government would also be willing to invest in developing infrastructures around such tourism attraction products developed by private operators,” he said. ― Bernama