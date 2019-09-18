Logging activities exposing Gua Musang Orang Asli community to dangers of landslide and mud floods, says rep

GUA MUSANG, Sept 18 — Uncontrolled logging activities to open up land for farming in the Lojing and Pos Brooke areas need to be stopped immediately as the current situation could jendanger the lives of the Orang Asli community living in the nearby areas.

Galas State Assemblyman Mohd Syahbuddin Hashim who visited the area today said that there are more than 2,000 Temiar Orang Asli living in ten villages around Lojing and Pos Brooke.

Mohd Syahbuddin said the logging activities had resulted in the erosion of the hill slopes.

“Heavy rains will send water rushing down the bare slopes, causing danger to the Orang Asli community after the hills have been stripped bare for agriculture purposes,” he said.

He said that he will speak to state leaders on the matter in order to safeguard the safety of the Orang Asli community.

Mohd Syahbuddin also said that the government could not afford to relocate the community to a safer area because it would be too expensive to do so.

“Furthermore, these villages are already equipped with modern infrastructure, thus it would be unfair to relocate the community,” he said.

Villages exposed to the dangers of landslide and mud flood include Kampung Brooke Lama,Jek Jok, Sang Wai, Kampung Brooke A and B, Bahong, Hendrop, Mendrop, King Kong and Kampung Sendrop. — Bernama