Report: Putrajaya to open Sabah-Sarawak link road by end 2019

Works Minister Baru Bian says the new road to link Sarawak and Sabah will especially benefit those living in Limbang and Miri divisions. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

IPOH, Sept 17 — Works Minister Baru Bian has announced that the contract for a new road to link Sarawak and Sabah will be open for tender before the end of this year.

The Sarawakian said that the link road will especially benefit those living in Limbang and Miri divisions, the Borneo Post Online reported today.

“I have announced the matter before, I hope that by the end of this year it will be open for tender and hopefully work can be done in the first quarter of next year,” he told reporters after a closed-door meeting with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad here yesterday.

“I keep on mentioning this to reporters and the media because I am excited to see this road completed. It will definitely bring a lot of benefits not only to Sarawak, but neighbouring Sabah as well.”

Upon completion of the road, Baru said the lives of rural folks living along the stretch will be improved with the income generated via the tourism and agriculture activities, which will be opened around the interior.

He said the area to be developed is near the scenic Mount Murud, adding that it will be a tourism boost for those who also enjoy cool climates.

“This will be a good opportunity for us to open up a new place for tourism in the state. I myself would love going to the area once it is accessible by road,” he was quoted saying.

Baru added the road would also be vital for Malaysia to be linked to Indonesia’s new planned capital in East Kalimantan.