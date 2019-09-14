Ministers gather for special Cabinet meeting to discuss Shared Prosperity Vision 2021-2030

The special Cabinet meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, was scheduled to start at 9.30am. — AFP pic

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 14 ― Ministers are gathering today on the weekend for a special Cabinet meeting to discuss the country’s long term economic policy direction based on Shared Prosperity Vision 2021-2030.

The official cars of Cabinet ministers were seen entering the compound of Perdana Putra from 9am.

The special meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, is scheduled to start at 9.30am.

While the normal Cabinet meeting is held on Wednesday, special Cabinet meetings had been before with one on employment opportunities on Labour Day, May 1 and on foreign worker issues on May 22 which fell on Hari Nuzul Al-Quran.

In a statement issued by the Economic Affairs Ministry, the Shared Prosperity Vision is the new hope and agenda for the future of Malaysia as the foundation to unite the nation.

The vision outlined the aspirations of Malaysians to achieve a reasonable standard of living by 2030.

It will also encompass the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) and the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) in which the annual budget of the government for 12MP and 13MP would be aligned with the Shared Prosperity Vision.

According to the statement, the new vision shows the commitment of the government to restructure the country's economy to ensure its continuous sustainable progress to bring prosperity to all the people. ― Bernama