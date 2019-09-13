RON97 up 3 sen

Prices for RON95 and diesel fuel remain unchanged for the coming week at RM2.08 and RM RM2.18 per litre respectively. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — The retail pump price for RON97 fuel will cost RM2.53 per litre beginning this week, an increase of three sen from last week until September 20.

The Finance Ministry said the pump price for RON95 and diesel fuel will remain unchanged for the coming week at RM2.08 and RM RM2.18 per litre respectively.

“According to the Automatic Pricing Mechanism, the retail prices of RON 95 and diesel should be at RM2.23 and RM2.29 per litre respectively.

“This is an increase from last week’s retail price for RON95 fuel products which hovered around the price of RM2.20 per litre, and RM2.26 per litre for diesel,” the ministry said in a statement.

The statement stated the move to maintain the retail pump price of both RON 95 and diesel fuel was in line with the government’s decision to stabilise the retail price of fuel while maintaining the economic wellbeing of the people.

“By maintaining the retail prices of these two products, the estimated subsidies borne by the government from the period between Sept 14 and Sept 20 is a total of RM68.71 million,” the statement read.