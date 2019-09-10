SUPP leaders meet Indonesian consulate rep over Kalimantan fires

Indonesia authorities has reportedly dispatched more than 10,000 personnel in a bid to to stop the fires. — Reuters/Antara Foto pic

KUCHING, Sept 10 ― Three members of the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) this afternoon met with Indonesian consulate officials to enquire on the forest fires in Kalimantan, which has caused transboundary blanketing much of the state over the past week.

Its women’s wing chief Kho Teck Wan said the discussion revolved around efforts taken by the Indonesian authorities to control the fires.

She said the smog generated from the forest fires have drifted over the Kuching, Samarahan and Sri Aman districts over the past week.

“According to Vice-Consul of Indonesia Consulate Ringgi Perdini, her government had started the national fire fighting mechanism last month.

“The Indonesia Ministry of Foreign Affairs had also met with an official from the Malaysian embassy in Jakarta yesterday to update on the haze situation as well as firefighting efforts,” Kho said.

“She also told us that her government had dispatched more than 10,000 personnel consisting of corporate employees, firefighters, volunteers and armies in the efforts to stop the fires.

“The Indonesia government also dispatched 18 helicopters to dump water bombs in areas affected by forest fires in Kalimantan,” she said.

Kho said 19 plantation companies suspected to have caused the forest fires are under investigation by the Indonesia government.

“Ringgi explained to us that her Indonesian government takes the fire and haze incidents seriously, and that it is monitoring hotspots through satellite images,” Kho said, adding that a number of these hotspots were detected along the West Kalimantan side of the border with Sarawak.

Apart from Kho, the other SUPP members visiting the Indonesian consulate included political secretary to the chief minister Tan Kai and SUPP Batu Lintang Youth chief Mok Chuang Ping.

The Indonesian national police liaison officer Joni Getamala was also present.

As at 5pm today, Sri Aman district’s air quality continues to improve with the Air Pollutant Index recorded at 176, Kuching district 155 and Samarahan, 119 ― all at the level classified as unhealthy.

Other districts in Sarawak recorded moderate air quality with an API of below 110.