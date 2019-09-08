Fuziah: Jakim yet to receive application for White Rabbit candy halal certification

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Fuziah Salleh said the importer of the White Rabbit candy should submit the application, which would eventually stop the debate over its halal status. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUANTAN, Sept 8 — The Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) has yet to receive the application for halal certification of White Rabbit milk-flavoured candy imported from China.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Fuziah Salleh said the importer of the popular candy should submit the application, which would eventually stop the debate over its halal status.

“However, I would like Jakim to conduct investigations and laboratory tests on the product to determine its halal status as the issue has been widely discussed on social media.

“I see this issue causing Muslims to be in dilemma and uncertainties,” she told reporters after attending the 2019 East Zone Ziarah Kasih Rahmah programme in Sungai Lembing here today.

Also present were Semambu assemblyman Lee Chean Chung and Islamic Economic Development Foundation of Malaysia (Yapeim) acting director-general Parihah Hasan.

The halal status of the popular candy from China has been debated often on social sites, especially after the religious department of a neighbouring country confirmed it as non-halal due to one of the ingredients used.

In another development, Fuziah, who is also Kuantan MP, refuted the rumour that Jakim’s Halal Management Division would be placed under the Halal Industry Development Corporation (HDC).

Instead, she said, the Cabinet decision was to establish a secretariat comprising both Jakim and HDC so that the two could work together to improve the country’s halal industry.

“Through this secretariat, Jakim will continue to be involved in the implementation of halal certification while HDC will focus on the development of the halal industry,” she said.

Fuziah also announced that the Malaysian Waqf Foundation to set up a special fund to rebuild the Sungai Lembing public library which was destroyed in a fire that involved 32 premises on August 31.

She said contributing individuals would be entitled for a seven per cent tax exemption and a 10 per cent deduction for the company, with more information on the fund to be announced next week. — Bernama