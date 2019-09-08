Flights at Kuching airport not affected by haze

Operations at the Kuching airport (pic) has been affected as the haze situation in the city worsens. — File pic

KUCHING, Sept 8 — All flights at Kuching International Airport (KIA) here are still proceeding smoothly as usual even though the haze situation worsens in the city.

According to a spokesman at the airport enquiry counter, there were no flight cancellations as at 12am today.

“All of them were proceeding as usual,” he told Bernama.

He said if the haze is affecting the visibility of pilots, then flights maybe cancelled or delayed.

As at 12 noon, the Air Pollutant Index (API) in Sri Aman rose slightly compared to 8am while the API in Kuching and Samarahan fell marginally, even though reading is still at very unhealthy level.

According to Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee secretariat head, Major Ismail Mahedin of the Sarawak Civil Defence Force (APM), Sri Aman recorded an API of 236 compared to 229. Kuching (225 compared to 232) and Samarahan (202 compared to 213).

Six more areas which were at unhealthy level showed higher readings with Sarikei (174 compared to 164), Miri polytechnic (142 compared to 137), Sibu (181 compared to 161) and Miri (155 compared to 149), SK Baram (115 compared to 107) and Mukah (109 compared to 101). — Bernama