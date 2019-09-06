No changes to fuel price this week

People refuel their vehicles at the Bandar Puteri Puchong Petronas petrol station on May 15, 2018. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — All retail fuel prices in Malaysia including RON97 remain the same as the current period (August 30, 2019 to September 6, 2019) for the period of September 7, 2019 to September 13, 2019.

In a statement today, the Finance Ministry stated that under the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM), the retail price for RON97 remains at RM2.50 per litre, RON95 at RM2.08 per litre and diesel at RM2.18 per litre.

“Based on the Automatic Price Mechanism formula, the retail price for RON95 and diesel for the same period should be RM2.20 per litre and RM2.26 per litre respectively.

“There were no changes for RON95 but the price of diesel should have gone up from RM2.23 per litre last week,” said the statement.

The total subsidy borne by the federal government for the period is RM52.61 million with RM41.49 million for RON95 and RM11.12 million for diesel fuel.