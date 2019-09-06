Minister: Special committee to study alternative to mandatory death sentence

Liew said in a statement today that the decision on the special committee was made by the Cabinet on August 29. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 6 — The government has agreed to set up a special committee to look for alternatives to the mandatory death sentence.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law) Datuk Liew Vui Keong said in a statement today that the decision on the special committee was made by the Cabinet on August 29.

He said the special committee will be chaired by a former Chief Justice of Malaysia.

Its members will comprise former Federal Court judges, former Attorney General Chambers officers, former senior officers of the Prisons Department as well as representatives of the Bar Council, Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam), academics, criminologists, and civil society organisations.

“The government is taking a pro-active and cautious step by setting up this special committee to ensure that an alternative sentence which is commensurate with the criminal offence is imposed, taking into account the implications on and welfare of the victim,” Liew said.

He said the repeal of the mandatory death sentence will give the judge discretion to impose a death sentence or an alternative sentence, based on the facts of the case.

Liew said the proposal to repeal the mandatory death sentence was in line with the 27 pledges in the Pakatan Harapan manifesto. — Bernama