Cradle Fund CEO murder trial begins today

Samirah Muzaffar has been charged with murder of her husband, Cradle Fund CEO Nazrin Hassan.

SHAH ALAM, Sept 6 — The murder trial of Cradle Fund chief executive officer (CEO) Nazrin Hassan commences today at the High Court here.

The high-profile murder trial will be heard before Justice Datuk Ab Karim Ab Rahman at about 9am.

The case which has caught the attention of the public should have started proceedings on Tuesday but was postponed on the application of the defence as the counsel was also involved in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) case involving former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak which is going on at the Kuala Lumpur High Court.

On March 12, former senior executive of Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia (MyIPO), Samirah Muzaffar, 44, who is also the wife of Nazrin, 47, and her two teenage sons, aged 17 and 14 were charged with an Indonesian national, Eka Wahyu Lestari who is still at large with the murder of Nazrin.

They were charged with committing the offence at a house in Mutiara Homes, Mutiara Damansara between 11.30pm on June 13 2018 and 4am on June 14 2018.

The charge was made under Section 302 of the Penal Code read with Section 34 of the same act which provides for the mandatory death sentence if found guilty.

The prosecution which was headed by Selangor prosecution director Datuk Salim Soib @Hamid, is expected to call about 60 witnesses for the trial.

Samirah is represented by lawyer Tan Sri Dr Muhammad Shafee Abdullah while the two teenagers were represented by Hisyam Teh Poh Teik. ­— Bernama