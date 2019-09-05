UiTM lecturer dies when motorcycle hits lamp post in KL

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — A Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) lecturer from the Sungai Buloh campus was killed when the motorcycle he was riding skidded at Jalan Hospital near here, today.

Noor Izham Ismail, 40, was confirmed dead while receiving treatment Sungai Buloh Hospital due to severe head injuries.

Selangor Traffic Enforcement and Investigations Department chief Supt Azman Shari’at said in the incident which was reported at 8.20am, the lecturer from Kajang was on his way to the university.

“The victim was suspected to have rammed into the lamp post and fell on the road,” he told Bernama.

He said the investigation revealed that the accident site did not have a closed-circuit camera and so far no witnesses have come forward to assist in the investigation.

He called on the public with information about the incident to contact the nearest police station to assist in the investigation. — Bernama