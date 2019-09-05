PM arrives in Osaka for three-day working visit

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrived in Osaka today for a three-day working visit to Kyoto. — AFP pic

OSAKA, Sept 5 — Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrived in Osaka today for a three-day working visit to Kyoto.

The special aircraft carrying Dr Mahathir touched down at the Kansai International Airport at 10.05pm local time (9.05pm Malaysia time).

The Prime Minister was greeted upon arrival by Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Marzuki Yahya, Malaysian Ambassador to Japan Datuk Kennedy Jawan and Japanese Ambassador to Malaysia Dr Makio Miyagawa.

During his visit, Dr Mahathir will be bestowed with the Honourary Doctor of Humane Letters by Doshiba University in a special conferment ceremony at the university.

The Prime Minister will also be visiting two companies, namely Towa Corporation and Shimadzu Corporation, as well as the Ritsumeikan Elementary School to witness the school’s unique method of mixing traditional approach with modern technology in their teaching.

The prime minister will also be attending a dinner with some 200 members of the Malaysian diaspora comprising students and expatriates on the second day of his visit.

Before concluding his visit, Dr Mahathir is expected to receive a courtesy call from Tadashi Maeda, the Governor of Japan Bank for International Cooperation to discuss on the issuance of the Samurai Bond.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to end his visit on Sunday before returning home. — Bernama