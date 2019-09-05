Mujahid declares Friday as ‘Use Jawi Writing Day’

Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof says jawi writing is a platform to restore a national heritage as Malaysia and Bahasa Melayu have been using the writing as an official medium in communications between countries or people. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 ― Friday has been declared as a “Use Jawi Writing Day” as an effort to empower the writing,” said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof.

He said jawi writing is a platform to restore a national heritage as Malaysia and Bahasa Melayu have been using the writing as an official medium in communications between countries or people.

“Insyaallah with this spirit, we will retain our tradition and culture which I repeat should be supported by all races as jawi does not belong to the Malays as it is our Malaysian heritage.

“It is hoped the effort will highlight further and perpetuate the tradition and inspire other ministries to also empower jawi writing to keep our historical tradition which we respect and are proud of,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier, Mujahid launched the Popularise Jawi Writing programme at agency level under his ministry by presenting name tags in the writing to all heads of agencies and later all staff of religious agencies will be wearing such name tag on Friday.

“I do not consider jawi writing as a process of Islamisation as alleged by some parties even though it is close to the administration of the Islam as jawi writing has almost become completely absent at official usage level, as only Islamic administration has retained its usage to preserve the jawi writing culture,” he said. ― Bernama