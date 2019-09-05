Miri Civil Defence Force: Stop open burning or face hefty fine, jail time

Firemen battle a wildfire in Pulau Bruit in Mukah August 10, 2019. — Picture courtesy of the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department

MIRI, Sept 5 — A fine of up to RM500,000 and a jail sentence will be imposed for open burning offences which are still in force following the hot and dry weather.

The Miri Division Disaster Management Committee Secretariat (JPB), Miri Civil Defence Force, in a statement today, warned that strict action would be taken under section 29A (2) or 29B of the Environmental Quality Act 1974 if open burning prohibition directives were not adhered to.

“A compound not exceeding RM2,000 for every fire heap and a fine not exceeding RM500,000 or imprisonment not exceeding five years or both shall be imposed upon conviction,” the statement said.

In addition to the Environmental Act 1974, the JPB Miri Division in the same statement said, section 30 (2) Natural Resources and Environment Ordinance, Chapter 84 Laws of Sarawak,1958 Edition will impose a fine of RM200 on individuals and RM9,000 on companies committing the same offence.

“Report any information related to open burning to the Department of Environment (DOE) Miri at 085-437388 and the Natural Resources And Environment Board Sarawak at 1800-88-2727,” he said. — Bernama