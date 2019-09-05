Haze returns to Miri

The Air Pollutant Index (API) reading for Miri was at an unhealthy level at 9am and Miri ILP and Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kuala Baram 2 recorded 98 and 66 respectively. — Picture courtesy of the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department

MIRI, Sept 5 ― After a short respite, Miri was shrouded in haze yesterday following uncontrolled open fires here since Tuesday.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department chief Supt Law Poh Kiong said among the areas affected early this morning were Permyjaya, Lutong, Taman Tunku, Vista Perdana, and around the city.

“A monitoring patrol conducted yesterday found the open burning was done by nearby residents for agricultural purposes.

“The golf course of a well-known hotel has been burned to enlarge the farm and in front of the Industrial Training Institute (ILP) was also affected by the fires,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

The Air Pollutant Index (API) reading for Miri was at an unhealthy level at 9 am and Miri ILP and Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kuala Baram 2 recorded 98 and 66 respectively.

The API comprises the following categories: good (0-50), moderate (51-100), unhealthy (101-200), very unhealthy (201-300) and hazardous (301 onwards).

Bernama checks found that the haze problem did not affect the schooling session in the city, especially Year 6 students across the state who are sitting for the Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) examination starting today. ― Bernama