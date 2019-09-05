Dr M says cannot exclude discussing MH17 crash with Russia’s Putin

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad meets Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok September 5, 2019. ― Bernama pic

VLADIVOSTOK (Russia), Sept 5 ― Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he could not exclude discussing the MH17 crash with Russian President Vladimir Putin at their meeting later today, reported Sputnik news agency.

“Well, if the matter is mentioned, then of course,” the prime minister said during an interview session with Sputnik when asked if the crash could be discussed.

The two leaders will be meeting on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Russia's Vladivostok.

To another question, Dr Mahathir said Malaysia would welcome Putin's visit.

“We would certainly welcome president Putin if he were to make a visit to Malaysia. It would be a continuation of the dialogue we have been having between me and president Putin in various other forums” the prime minister said ahead of his meeting with Putin on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) currently held in Russia’s Vladivostok.

The meeting will take place later today. ― Bernama