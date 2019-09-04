Loke: Road tax renewal process being studied to check leakages

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the ministry is also holding discussions with the Road Transport Department to ensure the mechanism selected would not burden the people especially those living in rural areas. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 4 — The Transport Ministry is studying a new initiative including using the existing information and technology system to process Motor Vehicle Licence (road tax) in the country which is allegedly suffering from leakages, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said the ministry is also holding discussions with the Road Transport Department (RTD) to ensure the mechanism selected would not burden the people especially those living in rural areas.

“We will look at other initiatives as such the integration of customs information system with mySIKAP information system as well as amendments to tighten the laws to conduct enforcement and prosecution on vehicle owners who renew their road tax outside their registration areas,” he told a media conference here today.

Loke said the matter was still being studied by a special task force set up by JPJ and the ministry while ensuring the issue of leakages being combated without burdening the driver and the vehicle owner.

Yesterday, JPJ revealed leakages in revenue collection from road tax renewal throughout the country exceeded RM50 million from January to August this year with more than 50 per cent of the renewal transactions made in Sabah, Sarawak, Labuan and Langkawi involving vehicles registered and used outside of the state concerned.

“While we are still studying the platform to renew road tax, such transactions could still be carried out as usual,” said Loke. — Bernama