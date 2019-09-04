Dr M to attend Eastern Economic Forum in three-day working visit to Russia

Dr Mahathir's visit to Russia will give an opportunity to Malaysia to discuss and exchange views on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interests. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will make a three-day working visit to Russia beginning today to attend the 5th Eastern Economic Forum 2019 (EEF 2019) to be held in Vladivostok.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement today that the Prime Minister's visit was at the official invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Dr Mahathir is expected to deliver a keynote address during the EEF 2019 plenary session together with the Russian leader followed by a bilateral meeting between the Malaysian and Russian delegations.

"The Prime Minister is also expected to have a bilateral meeting with the Russian President in Malaysia's efforts to further strengthen friendship and cooperation with the Russian Federation,” the statement said.

The statement added that during Dr Mahathir's visit to Russia, he would be accompanied by Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Darrel Leiking and several senior government officials.

EEF is an annual international forum that was gaining increasing international attention. The forum will discuss the prospects of economic cooperation in line with the rapid economic development in East Asia.

According to the statement, Dr Mahathir's visit will give an opportunity to Malaysia to discuss and exchange views on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interests.

"It is also the best platform to provide more business, investment as well as new cooperation especially in the fields of science and technology in line with developments in the Industrial Revolution 4.0 (IR4.0) in the interest of national economic development," the statement added. — Bernama