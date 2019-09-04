AR Badul’s army major son dies after hit by ‘live’ bullet during demonstration in Sabah

Major Mohd Zahir Armaya, the 36-year-old son of veteran Malaysian comedian and actor, died after being accidentally hit by a bullet during a ‘live’ demonstration at the Lok Kawi army camp. — Picture courtesy of the Malaysian Armed Forces

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 4 — Major Mohd Zahir Armaya, the son of veteran Malaysian actor AR Badul, died today from a bullet shot during a ‘live’ demonstration at the Lok Kawi army camp here.

The 36-year-old soldier died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital at about 9.20am, Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu confirmed in a statement this afternoon.

“I hope the victim’s family receives the strength to face this tragedy and we at the Defence Ministry also feel the loss,” the minister better known as Mat Sabu said as he expressed his condolences.

He called on the public to respect the family and not to speculate on the events that led to Mohd Zahir’s death.

Mohd Zahir was attached to the 11th Regiment special unit from the Sungai Udang camp in Melaka and was in Sabah for an army exhibition in conjunction with the launch of the 5th Infantry Division and 13th infantry brigade at Lok Kawi.

Rehearsals started last week.

Mohd Zahir was also father to five children aged between nine years and five months.

Army chief General Datuk Seri Ahmad Hasbullah Mohd Nawawi described Mohd Zahir’s death as a loss.

He said the army will be handling the funeral arrangements and will take care of the deceased’s next of kin.

He said a post-mortem is being conducted at the same hospital and that a board of investigation is being set up to determine how the incident happened.