Torrential rain causes flash floods, flight delays in Penang

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Torrential rain in Penang earlier today caused several roads to be closed due to flash floods.

The Star reported several roads in Bayan Baru and Bayan Lepas as well as roads along Jalan Mahsuri, Jalan Mayang Pasir, Lebuh Mayang Pasir and Jalan Kampung Relau to be flooded due to the heavy downpour.

The Penang International Airport (PIA) had to delay flights for half an hour as well.

PIA senior manager Mohd Nadzim Hashim said delay to flight happened between 10.30am till just after 11am.

Penang Welfare, Caring Society and Environment Committee chairman Phee Boon Poh told The Star that the floods were due to the sheer volume of the downpour and not due to clogged drains as usually happens.

He urged the public to be mentally prepared for these types of weather from now until the end of the year and that emergency evacuation and rescue teams are on standby in case they’re needed.

“There are currently 14 tropical storms including three hurricanes in the South China Sea and Pacific Ocean.

“We expect weather like this from now until the end of the year,” said Phee.