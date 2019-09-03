PAC hold proceedings on air mobility project, Johor-Singapore VEP and RC project

Datuk Noraini Ahmad speaks during a press conference in Parliament April 11, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — The Public Accounts Committee today held two proceedings involving the development of the Air Mobility project and the Johor-Singapore Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) and Road Charges (RC) System Project that comes under the purview of the Ministry of Transport (MOT).

PAC chairman Datuk Dr Noraini Ahmad, in statement today, said for the Air Mobility proceeding, the committee heard testimonies and explanations from the Prime Minister Department’s Senior Deputy Secretary General Datuk Hasnol Zam Zam Ahmad, President & CEO of the Malaysian Industry-Government Group for High Technology (MIGHT), Datuk Dr Mohd Yusoff Sulaiman and Managing Director of VentureTech Sdn Bhd, Dr Norida Abdul Rahman.

“This is the third proceeding for the Air Mobility development issue after the testimony of Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof on May 14, and the one involving the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MITI) and the Prime Minister’s Department on June 19.

“In the proceeding, the PAC was informed by VentureTech Sdn Bhd, which is the investment company of MIGHT of their investment in the Air Mobility sector in this country,” she said in the statement.

In the proceeding on the RC and VEP, Noraini said the committee heard the testimony of Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng, a former shareholder of TCSens Sdn Bhd, which had won the RM150 million contract to implement the system through a direct award basis.

“This issue was reported in the second series of the 2017 Auditor-General’s Report and the PAC held three proceedings prior to this by calling MOT secretary-general Datuk Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman on Feb 20, 2019.

“On March 27, 2019, the PAC heard the testimony and explanations of former Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai and on April 3, the committee heard the explanations of the Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Bakar, who held the post of MOT secretary-general between November 18, 2015 and December 15, 2018,” she said.

Noraini said the PAC will hold a meeting on the preparation of the PAC reports and its recommendations for them to be presented in Parliament in its next session between Oct 7 and December 5. — Bernama