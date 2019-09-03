NCCIM: Non-Bumiputera product boycott will lead to hatred, disunity among Malaysians

NCCIM president Tan Sri Ter Leong Yap urged lawmakers and the public to take a common stand to reject the call of boycotting products of non-Bumiputeras as the move is counter-productive and can breed hatred and cause disunity among Malaysians. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — The National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (NCCIM) today urged lawmakers and the public to take a common stand to reject the call of boycotting products of non-Bumiputeras as the move is counter-productive and can breed hatred and cause disunity among Malaysians.

Its president, Tan Sri Ter Leong Yap who described the action as discriminatory, advised Malaysians not to heed the call of such action as it was regressive and they should instead promote inclusiveness, regardless of race and religion.

“Malaysians should remain united to face the external challenges and not condone a course of action that would strain our race relations.

“The boycott action would lead to further racial polarisation, which bodes ill feelings towards each other and may invite retaliation if it is not properly managed,” he said in a statement today.

Ter said multiracial Malaysians had been living together in peace and harmony, therefore, the close bond should be preserved.

“In our daily lives, it is a common scene where non-Muslim/non-Bumiputera customers patronise Muslim/Bumiputera-owned restaurants, coffee shops and stalls, while Muslim/Bumiputera customers have meals in halal restaurants operated by non-Muslims/non-Bumiputeras,” he said. — Bernama