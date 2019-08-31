Putrajaya hosts Merdeka parade with a mix of force and splendour

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad during the National Day Parade in Kuala Lumpur August 31, 2019.—Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 31 — The 2019 Merdeka Day parade kicked off today with six contingents as the main theme.

It kicked off with the “Kontinjen Kenegaraan” or National Contingent which consists of 1,318 participants carrying the Malaysian flag including members of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Agency.

They were followed closely by four marching bands from the Pusat Muzik Tentera Darat, Victoria Institution, St John’s Institution and Chung Hwa high school and 221 participants in high powered motorcycles and beautiful floats.

Next up was the “Kontinjen Sayangi Malaysiaku: Malaysia Bersih” , which is the theme of this year’s national day parade.

It consisted of 400 people from the Youth and Sports Ministry, 200 from the Ministry of National Unity and Social Wellbeing and 200 from the National Film Development Corporation. They were followed closely by two marching bands from Battery Headz and Tian Guo. Then came the animated balloons procession.

The third contingent were from the public service sector consisting of 900 civil servants and a mounted contingent atop 44 horses. They were led by the Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Ismail Bakar.

The fourth contingent came from the GLC’s and private sector. The procession had 800 participants from Khazanh Nasional, Tabung Haji, Petronas, Sime Darby, Telekom Malaysia, Sapura, banks, airlines and several major property conglomerates like Sime Darby and Sunway Group.

The fifth contingent was the Public Order sector with 2,615 participants from various government agencies like the Immigration, Prisons, Customs and Fire and Rescue unit. They were accompanied by six bands from Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur, Rela, Immigration, Prisons, Malaysia Civil Defence Force and the Fire and Rescue department.

The sixth and final contingent consisted of 4,075 participants from 16 contingents representing National Safety.

Among them were the Maritime Enforcement Agency, Royal Malaysian Police, army veterans group from Malaysia and New Zealand, Federal Reserve Unit, AirForce and Navy.

They were accompanied by 491 members from four marching bands from the Maritime Enforcement Agency, Police, Army, Airforce and Navy with a show of assets from these agencies as well.