Ex-aide confirms Najib signed RM246k cheque for ‘Ah Jib Gor’ Facebook, Chinese Weekly

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex August 29, 2019, for his 1MDB trial. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, August 29 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak issued a RM246,000 cheque in an effort to provide “objective” information to Sino Malaysian community about his Barisan Nasional administration’s policy in 2013, the ex-prime minister’s one-time political secretary testified at the High Court today.

Datuk Wong Nai Chee, 50, said the cheque paid to tycoon Tan Sri Lim Soon Peng was intended for AD Network, which was the administrator of the “Ah Jib Gor” Facebook page account, as well as Akademi Kewartawanaan and Informasi Taima (AKIT) which managed a vernacular publication titled Chinese Weekly.

Wong, a practising lawyer, said the two platforms were used to put “government policy and government information in the right perspective”, as well as promote more “balanced views” about the Najib administration within the Chinese community.

“There has been so much information in Facebook, true news as well as fake news, so we thought it very important for Facebook users to get only correct information from the government. So we had the ‘Ah Jib Gor’ Facebook that puts correct information on government to users at large,” he said in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) trial on the second day of hearing.

Najib’s second trial concerns four counts of abusing his position for his own financial benefit totalling almost RM2.3 billion from the sovereign investment fund and the resulting 21 counts of money-laundering.

Among the 21 counts of money-laundering brought against Najib last September, he was accused of having used illegal funds allegedly originating from 1MDB by issuing cheques totalling RM22.649 million to five recipients.

The five cheque recipients stated in the charges against Najib included Lim, who is said to have received RM246,000 on August 7, 2013.

This is not the first time Wong has spoken of personal cheques from Najib given to Lim for such purposes.

In Najib’s first trial involving the alleged abuse of RM42 million belonging to a former 1MDB subsidiary, SRC International Sdn Bhd, Wong testified that RM238,194 was given to Lim to also be channelled for those operating the “Ah Jib Gor” Facebook page and Chinese Weekly.

“Ah Jib Gor” was the Chinese nickname for Najib. Lim is founder of public-listed real estate company Titijaya Land Berhad.

Today, Batu Kawan Umno division chief Datuk Mohd Noor Ahmad confirmed that then prime minister and then Umno president Najib had signed off on a RM100,000 cheque on August 6, 2013 to the division.

