Gobind: RM21.6b national connectivity plan to provide equal internet access to urban, rural areas

Gobind said that the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan will also benefit those who have not had the opportunity to participate in the digital economy. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — The Cabinet has approved the implementation of an RM21.6-billion national connectivity plan that gives equal access to the Internet for both the urban and rural population in the effort to reduce the digital divide, Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo announced today.

He also said that the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (NFCP) will also benefit those who may otherwise not have the opportunity to participate in the digital economy, such as farmers, fishermen and the Orang Ali community.

“The government views NFCP as a crucial infrastructure project as well as a strategic effort to enhance the competitiveness of the country and the people of Malaysia in this digital age,” he said in a statement.

The NFCP five-year (2019-2023) plan, spearheaded by the ministry, will provide nationwide digital connectivity that is robust, pervasive, high-quality and affordable to all Malaysians, he said.

“In line with the government’s aspiration, the NFCP will bring together the people and businesses in its mission to develop the Malaysian digital economy in the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR 4.0), narrow the digital gap and generate a constructive environment for new technologies such as 5G,” he said.

Gobind said the NFCP focuses on fibre networks to enable greater digital connectivity. However, alternative technologies such as wireless networks and satellite technology will also be deployed wherever conducive.

“This is in line with the ‘Shared Prosperity’ initiative, in which rural areas will be able to enjoy high-quality and high-speed broadband access,” he said.

He said the NFCP’s main targets include the provision of an average speed of 30 Mbps in 98 per cent of populated areas and gigabits availability in selected industrial areas by the year 2020 and all state capitals by 2023.

He said this comprehensive effort will enhance the economic competitiveness of the country, especially in state capitals and major cities; rural areas and under-served groups to bridge the digital gap; high-impact areas such as industrial areas.

Mobile coverage area without fibre network connection to telecommunication towers (to support 3G, 4G and 5G servides); schools, hospitals, libraries, police stations and post offices; Felda community and indigenous community; and sectors like small and medium enterprises, education, health and agriculture as well as major transport facilities. — Bernama