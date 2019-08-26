Dr M: Malaysia still a progressed nation despite not achieving Vision 2020

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during the World Tourism Conference 2019 in Kuala Lumpur August 26, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today said that Malaysia has made progress despite not achieving what was envisioned under Vision 2020 targets, by which Malaysia had aspired to become a developed nation.

Dr Mahathir said that the low cost of living and tax-free shopping destinations, as well as Malaysia’s position as a major tourism destination in the region, are proof of the country’s achievements.

“Next year, 2020, will be ‘Visit Malaysia’ year again. Well, as you know, we had fixed that 2020 should be the year we become a developed country. Unfortunately, we are not able to achieve that, but nevertheless, Malaysia has made tremendous progress, and there are many, many places now in Malaysia that are worth visiting by tourists.

“In fact, Kuala Lumpur itself is a beautiful city, even if I say so myself. But it is true that Kuala Lumpur has got many attractive places. Lots of restaurants from all over the world, all kinds of food, and there are certain shopping complexes that are very attractive which you can find everything that is sold in the world, is also sold here,” he said during press conference, after officiating the World Trade Conference (WTC) 2019, here.

Dr Mahathir said that the cost of living in Malaysia is also lower, making things cheaper than other tax-free destinations.

