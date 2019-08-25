Zuraida dismisses claims on PM losing support

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said the claims made by the Opposition that the PH government is now in a dying phase is baseless. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, Aug 25 — Allegations that Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has lost the support and confidence of Pakatan Harapan component party leaders is mere slander to gain attention, says PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin.

The Housing and Local Government Minister also said the claims made by the Opposition that the PH government is now in a dying phase is baseless.

“The claims made by the opposition are mere slanders and PH component leaders fully support the leadership of Dr Mahathir as the prime minister, thus the issue of Tun losing support is untrue,” she told reporters after attending the opening of Selangor PKR Wanita annual general meeting here today.

Also present were Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari, PKR Wanita chief Haniza Mohamed Talha and Selangor PKR Wanita head Doroyah Alwi.

Zuraida added that all cabinet ministers work closely with Dr Mahathir and gave support to Mahathir to rule.

“As a minister, we fully support Tun, and as a cabinet minister, I must give my full support and implement the duties as entrusted,” she said.

A news portal today quoted Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as saying that PH was now in a political dying phase called political gangrene.

He said the political gangrene is fast becoming a reality as PH continued to be affected by conflicts.

Meanwhile, Amiruddin when commenting on the same matter said opposition is losing support while support for Dr Mahathir is growing.

“Many Opposition supporters now support PH, in fact many Barisan Nasional elected representatives are jumping to PH, so Ahmad Zahid should be looking at his own backyard first,” he said. — Bernama