N. Sembilan exco: Sungai Lukut Kechil water turns black not due to pollution

SEREMBAN, Aug 24 — The water in Sungai Lukut Kechil in Port Dickson is believed to have turned black due to cleaning and drain widening works, said State Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumerism Committee chairman S. Veerapan.

He said the cause for the water to change colour was not due to pollution as feared by residents and fishermen.

The State Department of Environment (DOE) had conducted checks on the river water on August 12 and 15, following a complaint lodged by Lukut state assemblyman on August 1.

“Water samples taken from the river show the pH level to be normal,” he said in a statement here today.

Nevertheless he said the DOE would increase enforcement and continue to monitor surrounding premises and sewage plants in the Port Dickson area to ensure that the discharged effluents were in compliance with DOE standards and not polluting the environment. — Bernama