KLIA systems down, travellers told to arrive four hours earlier

Travellers have been advised to be at their respective terminals at least four hours ahead of departure to avoid missing their flights. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, August 22 — Internet connection and flight check-in systems have been disrupted at both terminals of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) said today.

The country’s biggest airport operator advised travellers flying out of KLIA to be at their respective terminals at least four hours ahead of departure to avoid missing their flights.

“Passengers are advised to reach the airport at least four hours before their flight departure time and to check with the airlines for the latest flight schedules.

“We will be issuing further updates on the situation either through our social media platforms or news releases,” said the statement.

MAHB said the disruption started last night and is affecting several airport systems such as WiFi connection, flight information display, check-in counters and baggage handling systems.

The disruption is expected to continue throughout the day.

However, it said its teams are working round the clock to rectify the problem and minimise the inconvenience to passengers.

Passengers are also advised to contact the company’s Airport CARE Ambassadors or call 03-8776 2000 if they require more information regarding flight details.