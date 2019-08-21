PKR says no action against Azmin for not attending meetings

PKR Discipline Bureau chief Datuk Ahmad Kassim speaks during a press conference at PKR headquarters in Petaling Jaya August 21, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, Aug 21 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) have not issued any reminder letters to its deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali who was reported to have failed to attend several party meetings.

PKR Disciplinary Board chairman, Datuk Ahmad Kassim said that, currently, the board had no reasonable justification to take action against Mohamed Azmin.

‘’We have not issued a reminder letter to the deputy president because he did not do anything requiring us to issue a letter asking for explanation

‘’The business (not attending meeting) is not the jurisdiction of the Disciplinary Board. It is the work of the PKR Secretary General (Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail),” he told a media conference after a PKR Political Bureau Meeting here today.

Ahmad was asked on the absence of Mohamed Azmin at several PKR meetings, prior to this.

In the meantime, Ahmad said that the Disciplinary Board would not take any action against Selangor PKR chairman Amirudin Shari and Perak PKR chairman, Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak.

He said that, to date, the PKR Political Bureau was satisfied with the contents of letters of explanations from them both, which were also accompanied with apologies on the statements on the sex video, which was linked to a minister.

On July 25, the Disciplinary Board contacted Amirudin, who is also Selangor Mentri Besar, and Farhash and several other party members on the statements issued on the pornographic video issue, which went viral on social media in June. — Bernama