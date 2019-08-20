Utusan, Kosmo! won’t shut down after all, but print editions to cost an extra 50 sen

The Utusan headquarters in Kuala Lumpur August 19, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Utusan Malaysia and its sister publication Kosmo! will continue their operations but are set to increase the price of their editions by an additional 50 sen.

According to sources, Utusan Malaysia employees were told that the company will continue the print and online editions while its management tries to get their finances in order.

The Utusan Malaysia print edition will be an additional 50 cents from the current RM1.50 while the Kosmo! print edition will increase from RM1 to RM1.50 and Mingguan Malaysia will increase from RM2 to RM2.50.

“We were told we won’t shut down and the company can continue to stay afloat if we can reach our sales targets,” an Utusan Malaysia source told Malay Mail.

“What these sales targets are I’m not too sure but for now, we are still operational.

“Management are in the midst of gaining their CF (certificate of fitness) and it’s an ongoing process. If we can get that done we were told the finances will be more stable.”

According to sources, the company also has set a daily sales target of RM50,000 to RM60,000 for Utusan Malaysia and RM90,000 to RM100,000 for Kosmo!

The new prices are set to start tomorrow.

