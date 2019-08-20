Man nabbed for vandalising surau in Brickfields

Roslan said the suspect will be remanded and investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for causing mischief.— AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Kuala Lumpur acting police chief Datuk Roslan Bek Ahmad today said that a man was arrested for vandalising the Madrasathul Gouthiyyah Surau in Brickfields yesterday.

Roslan said the suspect, aged 40, had trespassed into the Madrasathul Gouthiyyah Surau armed with a hammer and destroyed several items such as the surau’s signboard, wall clock and a pulpit.

“The management alerted police at 10.15am that a person had entered the compound and destroyed items inside the surau.

“A police team was sent to the location and investigators were given access to the CCTV camera footage.

“The suspect was identified based on the clothing he wore and was arrested at 6.30pm the same day near Taman Desa, Kuala Lumpur,” he said.

Roslan said a background check on the suspect showed that he had several previous criminal records.

“The suspect also tested positive for drugs,” he said in a statement today.

Roslan said the suspect will be remanded and investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for causing mischief.

Roslan said the surau’s committee estimated damages around RM2,000.