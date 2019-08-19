Utusan workers stage protest over unpaid salaries, pleads for help

Utusan Malaysia workers protest over unpaid salaries in front of Utusan headquarters in Kuala Lumpur August 19, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — Close to 100 staff from Utusan Malaysia’s editorial department staged a protest today over unpaid salaries outside their office here.

The group, made up of journalists, graphic artists and photographers, said it was hard enough, as it is, just to stay afloat.

“Mana, mana pejuang Melayu? Mana, mana Umno mana? (Where are the defenders of the Malays? Where is Umno?),” the workers chanted during their peaceful gathering.

“Even to come to work we have to borrow money.

“The papers are published every day right? That’s because of our work. Even without our salaries, we have never slacked off, “ a staff from the company, Nik Mohd Hasmazi Hassan told reporters.

MORE TO COME