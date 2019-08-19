Singapore interested to buy farm products from Sarawak, says DCM

Uggah said Singapore indicated its interest to buy farm products from the state at the recent opening of Sarawak's Tourism and Trade Office in Singapore. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

BAU, Aug 19 — Singapore has indicated its interest to buy farm produce, such tiger prawns, dehydrated Dayak brinjal, guavas and tilapia fish from the state, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said today.

He said the state’s farmers and agro-preneurs should make full use of this opportunity to increase their production to meet Singapore's demands.

“Sarawak is already exporting 1,200 live pigs each week to Singapore, and I expect the demand to increase soon,” he said when launching Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) for the Serembu state constituency at the Kampong Skio multi-purpose hall here last night.

“Now that we have a new market for our prawns, Dayak brinjal, guava and tilapia, we must ensure we have a consistent volume.

“At the same time, we must not neglect the quality which will allow us to penetrate other markets,” he said, explaining that Singapore’s health requirements are very strict for farm products from other countries.

He said Singapore indicated its interest to buy farm products from the state at the recent opening of Sarawak's Tourism and Trade Office in Singapore.

Uggah, who is also Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB) deputy president, advised GPS lawmakers to work out suitable programmes in their areas to encourage youths to take up modern farming.

He said the government is now in the midst of transforming the state’s agricultural sector through modern farming.

“This is to make the state a net exporter of food by the year 2030, in line with the aspiration of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg,” Uggah, who is also minister of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development, said.