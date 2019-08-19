King: Strong Malaysia-Brunei bilateral relations due to mutual efforts, forward thinking

Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah chat during a banquet at Nurul Iman Palace in Bandar Seri Begawan August 19, 2019. — Bernama pic

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Aug 19 — The continuous efforts and forward thinking of the Malaysian and Brunei governments are the key factors behind the success of bilateral relations between the two countries.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah said bilateral relations between Malaysia and Brunei have existed for hundreds of years and are now expanding into various fields.

His Majesty said the annual consultative approach between the leaders of two countries was a strong manifestation of cooperation to ensure the sustainability of bilateral relations between Malaysia and Brunei.

“This approach has been a pillar of cooperation between the two countries in discussing various issues to reach a decision that will benefit both Malaysians and the people of Brunei Darussalam.

“Through this approach, the economic relationship between Malaysia and Brunei Darussalam is strengthened,” he said at the Royal Banquet held at the Dewan Santapan Utama, Nurul Iman Palace here tonight.

The arrival of Sultan Abdullah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah at the banquet was welcomed by the Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and his consort Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha.

Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah arrived in Bandar Seri Begawan on Sunday for a three-day state visit to further strengthen the royal ties between the two countries that have been in existence for the past 35 years.

The visit to Brunei also marks the first state visit by their Majesties after Sultan Abdullah was installed as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on July 30.

Their Majesties’ visit also commemorates the historic visit of Sultan Abdullah’s father, the late Paduka Ayahanda Sultan Ahmad Shah, who was then the seventh Yang di-Pertuan Agong, who undertook his first state visit to Brunei on April 21, 1984, after the nation achieved its independence.

Sultan Abdullah said Brunei was Malaysia’s most active trading partner among Asean member countries.

Sultan Abdullah also said that cooperation in defence and security continued to be an important element in the two countries’ relationship, and Malaysia greatly appreciated the placement of Brunei's security forces in the United Nations mission in Lebanon as well as in the international monitoring team in the southern of the Philippines.

In terms of the development of the ummah, Malaysia and Brunei’s efforts to help the fate of Muslims are seen as a shared responsibility.

“All of these are the common values shared by Malaysia and Brunei Darussalam. They indirectly reflect the understanding of both countries in dealing with global issues, especially regarding the well-being of the nation,” Sultan Abdullah said.

Based on their Majesties’ three-day state visit to Brunei, Sultan Abdullah expressed his pride in the rapid development in the country and it was the result of the Sultan of Brunei’s success in developing the country especially for the well-being of the people.

Earlier, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah said Malaysia was one of Brunei’s biggest trading partners that would continue to contribute to the economic growth of both countries.

“Through this close relationship, we have enjoyed a continuous network of cooperation in various fields, including trade, defence, security and education for mutual benefits,” said Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah. — Bernama