Dr Mahathir takes Sunday drive in new Proton Saga (VIDEO)

Dr Mahathir gives a thumbs up after taking the 2019 Saga for a spin today. — Screengrab via YouTube/Chedet

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today took a Sunday drive around the city in the new Proton Saga.

In a video clip uploaded on his official Facebook site, the Prime Minister was seen admiring the body design of Proton’s latest model while being given a briefing on it by the automotive company’s Engineering director Hazrin Fazail Haroon.

Also seen in the 41-second clip were Proton chairman Datuk Seri Syed Faisal Albar and its Deputy Chief Executive Officer Datuk Radzaif Mohamed.

Dr Mahathir then drove the red-coloured car himself around the cIty accompanied by three passengers.

Proton launched this latest version of the Saga on August 6 in three variants with starting price at RM32,800/unit (Standard MT), RM35,800 (Standard AT) and RM39,800 (Premium AT).

The updated version of Proton’s iconic and best-selling model has received styling revisions, a brand new four-speed automatic gearbox and first-in-class smart features that not only set it apart from its competitors but also raises its value proposition.

Externally, the 2019 Saga receives a new and more aggressively styled front bumper with integrated daytime running lamps. The grille also features the infinite weave pattern that was introduced on the Proton X70 and can also be found on the 2019 Iriz and Persona models.

Proton’s first model was the Saga which was commercially launched on July 9, 1985.

The name Saga was given by the late Ismail Jaafar, a soldier, in a contest to name Proton’s first car.

The name was taken from Saga (Adenanthera pavonina), a seed that is commonly found in Malaysia. — Bernama