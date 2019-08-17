N. Sembilan MB believes tourism unaffected by Nora Anne tragedy

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun said the tourism sector was the biggest contributor to the state’s economy. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PORT DICKSON, Aug 17 — Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun believes the tourism industry will not be affected by the tragic death of Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin.

He said this today when asked by reporters whether the industry was at risk, after launching a Port Dickson-level Farm Day celebration at Dataran Kampung Pachitan here.

Expressing the hope that tourists would continue to visit the state, Aminuddin said the tourism sector was the biggest contributor to the state’s economy.

The state government will decide on August 31 whether the resort where Nora Anne, 15, and her family stayed, and from where she disappeared, would be allowed to continue to operate, he said.

He said all aspects would be studied, including the resort’s security, construction and certification.

The body of the special-needs teenager was found on Tuesday about 2.5 kilometres from the Dusun resort in Pantai, after she went missing on August 4. She and her family had checked in a day earlier for a two-week holiday.

Following a post-mortem, the police revealed on Thursday that Nora Anne had died of gastrointestinal bleeding, possibly due to going without food for a long time, as well as prolonged stress.

They ruled out foul play and said she had died two or three days before her body was found.

Nora Anne’s family claimed her body from the Forensic Medicine Department at Hospital Tuanku Ja’afar in Seremban at 12.42am today. — Bernama